By Boxing Bob Newman

Three time Super Bantamweight champion Israel “Magnifico” Vázquez Castañeda has passed at the age of 46. Vázquez fought his final battle against stage IV Sarcoma, as he did all his battles in the ring- with heart and fearlessness.

An IBF, WBC and Ring Magazine champion at 122 lbs., Vázquez began his ring career at 17, reeling off nine straight wins before suffering a a shocking first round KO loss to Ulises Flores. He would notch another eleven straight victories before losing an NABO title bid to Marcos Licona. Another thirteen wins would come before losing a WBC interim title shot to previous victim Oscar Larios via TKO12. Four fights later,

Vázquez would annex the vacant IBF title against Jose Luis Valbuena. He would defend that belt twice before vacating it to win the rubber match with Larios, taking the full WBC title in the process. Vázquez would defend twice before losing his title in what would become the first match of a thrilling tetralogy against Rafael Marquez. He’d win the next two thrillers against Marquez before vacating the title and taking a much needed rest for for over a year-and-a-half. After a return victory against Angel Priolo, Vázquez would lace them up one last time against Marquez, this time losing via TKO3, marking his last go in the ring. Vázquez would face five former or current would champs on multiple occasions, going 7-3. He was 8-1 in world title fights, with an overall record of 44-5, 32 KOs.

Vázquez will not only be remembered for his relentless heart in the ring, but also his kind, gentle nature outside it. This writer met him both.during his ring career as well as afterward and will always regard “Magnifico” as just that- magnificent as a fighter, but more importantly, as a human being.

Descanse en paz Guerrero.