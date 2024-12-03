By Boxing Bob Newman
Three time Super Bantamweight champion Israel “Magnifico” Vázquez Castañeda has passed at the age of 46. Vázquez fought his final battle against stage IV Sarcoma, as he did all his battles in the ring- with heart and fearlessness.
An IBF, WBC and Ring Magazine champion at 122 lbs., Vázquez began his ring career at 17, reeling off nine straight wins before suffering a a shocking first round KO loss to Ulises Flores. He would notch another eleven straight victories before losing an NABO title bid to Marcos Licona. Another thirteen wins would come before losing a WBC interim title shot to previous victim Oscar Larios via TKO12. Four fights later,
Vázquez would annex the vacant IBF title against Jose Luis Valbuena. He would defend that belt twice before vacating it to win the rubber match with Larios, taking the full WBC title in the process. Vázquez would defend twice before losing his title in what would become the first match of a thrilling tetralogy against Rafael Marquez. He’d win the next two thrillers against Marquez before vacating the title and taking a much needed rest for for over a year-and-a-half. After a return victory against Angel Priolo, Vázquez would lace them up one last time against Marquez, this time losing via TKO3, marking his last go in the ring. Vázquez would face five former or current would champs on multiple occasions, going 7-3. He was 8-1 in world title fights, with an overall record of 44-5, 32 KOs.
Vázquez will not only be remembered for his relentless heart in the ring, but also his kind, gentle nature outside it. This writer met him both.during his ring career as well as afterward and will always regard “Magnifico” as just that- magnificent as a fighter, but more importantly, as a human being.
Descanse en paz Guerrero.
An absolute warrior, one of the most exciting fighters of his era. Rest easy, champ and congrats on a life well lived!
He truly was magnificent. A fighter that could break you Down No matter What it took.
So damn sad.
The Third fight with Marquez is The Symphony No. 9 of boxing.
RIP champ
DEP CAMPEON ❤️ RIP CHAMP
Very sad. A true warrior. At least he’s not suffering anymore.
His fights with Marquez were absolutely legendary. He represented the best qualities a boxer can have. Rest in Peace Campeon!
Hard to believe. RIP champ. Thanks for the memories.
Very sad news. Those wars against Larios and Marquez defied logic. Another legend lost. RIP, Champ.
One of my top 10 favorite fighters ever!!!! a true warrior of the ring very spectacular and very Brave !!!how to forget his trilogy with Rafael Marquez and especially his second fight against Marquez, which I think was the fight of the year. I will really miss him.
Corrales vs Castillo and Vazquez vs Marquez the best fights I watched in showtime channel
Rest in peace Champ Israel Vasquez . Condolences to his family . I was honored to have seen one of the Vasquez – Marquez fights here in Texas . It was the best live fight I have ever seen . Thank you Champ .
May he rest in peace. Sad to see that those who have millions of dollars could not even donate to this great legend. Oscar De La Hoya said he’d donate to his go fund me and would double it if other fighters donated. Looks like Oscar lied. Yes people the Bible is true when it says The love of money is the root of all evil.
Sad to read, RIP champ