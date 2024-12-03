Rising junior middleweight Leo Ruiz steps up against Argentina’s Elias Haedo in the 10-round main event this Friday, Dec. 6, at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico. Ruiz, a Southern California-based boxer-puncher, is aiming for his third victory of the year. The card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Ruiz (15-0, 8 KOs), a six-year pro, has gained invaluable experience training at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy. He has won seven fights since returning from a 13-month layoff in October 2021. In 2023, he went 3-0, including a split decision over then-unbeaten contender Raul Garcia. He made his 2024 debut in April with a near-shutout decision over Oziel Santoyo. In his last outing, he earned a 10-round unanimous decision over 30-fight veteran Alejandro Davila. Haedo (15-6, 11 KOs) has only been stopped twice and is coming off a second-round stoppage of Ezequiel Nicolas Albarenga in October.