The undercard has been finalized for the anticipated clash of power between NABO welterweight titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) and undefeated knockout artist and NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs). The 12-round main event will take place on Saturday, December 14, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN.
- In the co-main event, the highly ranked, undefeated world title contender Charles “Bad News” Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) will return to the ring in a 10-round super welterweight fight against Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Gerardo Vergara (20-0, 13 KO’s).
- Making his return, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) is making a comeback into the ring against Sugar Land, Texas’ undefeated Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight fight.
- In a crossroads fight, U.S. Olympic Medalist and former unified world champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KOs) and former four-time World Champion Arely “Ametralladora” Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will battle it out in a 10-round super flyweight bout.
- Opening the DAZN Broadcast with a 10-round super featherweight fight, Victor “El Tornado” Morales (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Canada and Ensenada, Mexico’s Jose Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) will kick off the broadcast.
Hopefully Golden Boy can get Conwell a big fight against SOMEONE in 2025 and Esparza – Mucino is an excellent fight…. just wish it was at 112.
This is a good card, and I will be there, of course. I’m interested to see how Golden Boy moves Conwell forward, as Oscar’s primary focus at 154 has been Vergil Ortiz.
Seems as tho nobody in the US at 154 wants to fight Conwell. Like, nobody. You would think somebody at 147 would want to move up to 154 and challenge him, but it never seems to happen. Modern-day Charley Burley. Oscar’s dilemma is nobody wants to fight Conwell. Too much risk and not enough reward.
If he keeps making noise, someone will have to fight him.