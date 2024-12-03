Conwell on Rocha-Curiel undercard The undercard has been finalized for the anticipated clash of power between NABO welterweight titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) and undefeated knockout artist and NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs). The 12-round main event will take place on Saturday, December 14, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN. In the co-main event, the highly ranked, undefeated world title contender Charles “Bad News” Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) will return to the ring in a 10-round super welterweight fight against Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Gerardo Vergara (20-0, 13 KO’s).

Making his return, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) is making a comeback into the ring against Sugar Land, Texas’ undefeated Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight fight.

In a crossroads fight, U.S. Olympic Medalist and former unified world champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KOs) and former four-time World Champion Arely “Ametralladora” Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico will battle it out in a 10-round super flyweight bout.

Opening the DAZN Broadcast with a 10-round super featherweight fight, Victor "El Tornado" Morales (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Canada and Ensenada, Mexico's Jose Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) will kick off the broadcast.

