IBF #2 Trinidad returns Jan 17 Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions kicks off the 2025 season on Friday, January 17 at the famed Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live globally on UFC Fightpass, headlined by undefeated featherweight Omar Trinidad, (17-0-1, 12 KOs) making the third defense of his WBC Continental Americas title against ‘Magic’ Mike Plania, (31-4, 18 KOs), of General Santos City, Philippines over ten scheduled rounds. Trinidad is currently ranked #2 by the International Boxing Federation. Tank-Roach Kickoff Press Conference Conwell on Rocha-Curiel undercard Like this: Like Loading...

