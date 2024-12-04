December 3, 2024
Tank-Roach Kickoff Press Conference

Gervonta Davis Vs Lamont Roach New York Press Conference 03 01 2025 Presser
Photo: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face-to-face with WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach at a press conference in Brooklyn on Tuesday to preview their lightweight world championship clash that headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 1 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Gervonta Davis: “I’m gonna chop, chop, bob and weave. I’m gonna end it in the ninth round…we’ll have to test his chin come March 1. He might think my opponents don’t have chins, but we’ll definitely test it. I say leave the kids at home.”

Lamont Roach: “I shouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe I’m gonna win. I’ve hurt everybody that I’ve been in the ring with and this won’t be any different…I don’t care about being the underdog or being the favorite. Either way, I’m gonna win.”

IBF #2 Trinidad returns Jan 17

