Unbeaten junior welterweight Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) says he’s ready to dethrone world champion Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs), as he closes in on his showdown for the IBF title at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

“I’m on a different level,” said Hitchins. “I can say that but on Saturday I get the opportunity to get in the ring and prove it. I feel I am a better fighter, a better boxer. I have the better tools and am more experienced. If you look at my boxing journey from the amateurs, the Olympics, to facing ex-world champions and many young undefeated fighters, you will understand.

“Paro gained lots of experience from the Matías fight, but I feel that experience against that style will not be enough because it is a completely different style to mine.

“He is a dirty fighter and he has a good left hand. He’s clever but I don’t think he’s anything I haven’t seen before.

“To be honest, I can really see me getting the KO. I know that he’s been dropped a few times, he’s been hurt a number of times but I don’t think he’s faced anyone as accurate as me. I don’t think it will be my power so much that will surprise him but my accuracy. That will be the difference in the fight.”