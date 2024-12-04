Unbeaten junior welterweight Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) says he’s ready to dethrone world champion Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs), as he closes in on his showdown for the IBF title at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.
“I’m on a different level,” said Hitchins. “I can say that but on Saturday I get the opportunity to get in the ring and prove it. I feel I am a better fighter, a better boxer. I have the better tools and am more experienced. If you look at my boxing journey from the amateurs, the Olympics, to facing ex-world champions and many young undefeated fighters, you will understand.
“Paro gained lots of experience from the Matías fight, but I feel that experience against that style will not be enough because it is a completely different style to mine.
“He is a dirty fighter and he has a good left hand. He’s clever but I don’t think he’s anything I haven’t seen before.
“To be honest, I can really see me getting the KO. I know that he’s been dropped a few times, he’s been hurt a number of times but I don’t think he’s faced anyone as accurate as me. I don’t think it will be my power so much that will surprise him but my accuracy. That will be the difference in the fight.”
I believe that Hitchins will provide Paro with a stylistic problem he may not be able to solve.
Hitchins better prepare for possible rough, tough, sneaky inside fighting or else he may perish in discomfort, limited punching and confusion.
Knockout talk coming from a pillow fisted fighter with 7 KO’s in 18 fights, please
Paro by TKO 10