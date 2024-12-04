Philly boxing card set for Jan 18 The 2025 boxing season kicks off with a bang as KOhen Promotions and Dee Lee Promotions team up to present a card on January 18 at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The evening’s main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between Kristian Prenga (16-1-0, 16 KOs) and Juan Torres (11-7-1, 4 KOs). DAZN will stream the action. Other Bouts: Daiyann Butt (19-2-0, 10 KOs) takes on the seasoned Philadelphia warrior “Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy (34-14-1, 14 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight clash.

Greg “Sharpshooter” Outlaw (16-2-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Jeter Burgos (8-2, 6 KOs) at welterweioght. Holmes, Spencer opponents named Hitchins: I can really see me getting the KO Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

