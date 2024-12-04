The 2025 boxing season kicks off with a bang as KOhen Promotions and Dee Lee Promotions team up to present a card on January 18 at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The evening’s main event will feature a heavyweight showdown between Kristian Prenga (16-1-0, 16 KOs) and Juan Torres (11-7-1, 4 KOs). DAZN will stream the action.
Other Bouts:
- Daiyann Butt (19-2-0, 10 KOs) takes on the seasoned Philadelphia warrior “Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy (34-14-1, 14 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight clash.
- Greg “Sharpshooter” Outlaw (16-2-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Jeter Burgos (8-2, 6 KOs) at welterweioght.
– This event is in my hometown of South Phila.
– Maybe I’ll attend………
Apparently, no matter what happens and how many times it does happen, Hank Lundy just is NOT retiring.
– I just saw that, Lucie.
– And with that noted, I’m not going to attend the card to see a well-passed-his-prime Hammerin’ Hank Lundy.
– Per BoxRec, Lundy has lost 5 of his last 6 fights.
– He should now be on the Trainer side of the sport, if he still wants to stay involved…….
Yeah, I think he’d make a pretty good trainer, Gary. Clearly knows the game and has great experience.