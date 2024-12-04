December 4, 2024
Boxing News

Holmes, Spencer opponents named

Salita Promotions has announced the main and co-main opponents for local boxing standouts undefeated Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr., from Flint and once-beaten and highly touted Joey Spencer from Fenton on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

Both Holmes (16-0, 6 KOs) and Spencer (18-1, 11 KOs) will face undefeated prospects in 10-round super welterweight and middleweight fights, respectively. In the main event Holmes takes on Edwine Humaine Junior (9-0, 7 KOs). Spencer will be put to the test against Miguel Angel Hernandez (9-0, 7 KOs) also.D

AZN will stream the event.

Philly boxing card set for Jan 18

