The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the newest class of inductees to be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 5-8, 2025 in “Boxing’s Hometown” Canastota, NY.
The Class of 2025 includes Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao, “The Pazmanian Devil” Vinny Paz and Michael “Second To” Nunn in the Men’s Modern category; Yessica “Kika” Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Sanders in the Women’s Modern category; Cathy “Cat” Davis in the Women’s Trailblazer category; referee Kenny Bayless, cut man Al Gavin (posthumous) and referee Harry Gibbs (posthumous) in the Non-Participant category; broadcaster / journalist Randy Gordon and television producer Ross Greenburg in the Observer category; Rodrigo Valdez (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Owen Swift (posthumous) in the Pioneer category.
paz? like arturo gatti does not belong in the hall of fame! if thats the case let ricardo mayorga or fernando vargas in
The IBHOF mandates 3-5 male boxers from the “modern” era must be inducted every year. This inane rule allows a lot of fighters whose careers were just good to very good to enter. IMO Pacquiao is this year’s only deserving member.
Paz does not merit. I agree, it’s like Gatti who made great fights, was entertaining but not worthy.
Did Vinnie Paz ever win any of his biggest fights? His comeback from his injuries was
miraculous, I’ll give him that. Maybe that’s why they are letting him in.
That bar is getting lower and lower now. Never would have thought Paz would get in before Eubank & Benn. Meldrick Taylor’s shot to get in some day probably just got bigger. Yuri Arbachakov and Pongsaklek’s chances just got bigger… Fernando Vargas, Ike Quartey…. Jorge Arce. You have to take a look at all of those guys now.
Anne Sophie Mathis is also getting in. Easily one of the hardest punching women there’s ever been. Her ko of Holly Holm was, far and away, one of THE most sickening I have ever seen.
Al Gavin, RIP. Well deserved.