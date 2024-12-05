By Ron Jackson

Exciting all-action juniot middleweight Roarke Knapp (17-2-1, 12 KOs) returns to action when he faces the rugged Adones Cabalquinto (26-3, 16 KOs) of the Philippines at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park, South Africa on Friday night over ten rounds. It has also been reported the former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis will be in attendance.

The southpaw Cabalquinto at 36 years old has been fighting as a professional since March 2010 and is vastly more experienced than the South African. This could be a tough one for Knapp.

In a fight that could go either way South African mimimumweight champion Siya Kuse meets the talented Beaven Sibanda who is now based in South Africa. Both are rated by the WBC with Kuse at #5 and Sibanda at #15.

In what could be a slam bang affair Keanu Koopman meets Bonke Duku in a clash for the vacant South African welterweight title.

There are also three good matchups on the undercard.

The tournament is presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.