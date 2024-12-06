IBF junior welterweight champion Liam Paro and challenger Richardson Hitchins faced off at the final press conference for their world title fight on Saturday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Liam Paro: “I’ve said this my whole career, ‘fighters fight.’ I want to be a busy champion, and when we didn’t get any other bites, we called on our mandatory. We knew that we would have to take care of [Hitchins] sooner or later and felt that sooner is better than later. So, here we are now, two days away from squaring off and I can’t wait to show the world what we already know.”

Richardson Hitchins: “Liam knows how to box but come Saturday I’ll be prepared for a boxing match too. At the end of the day, when it comes to the sweet science, I know how to do it all. I’m at the world stage for a reason. I’ve been showing that I’m at a world stage since the amateurs. I’ve had to fight 20 different styles in seven days in Russia as an Olympian, so I’m used to all kinds of different styles. Whatever he brings to the table, I’ll be able to adjust…Liam has never been in the ring with an opponent like me. I’m saying it now, and he will be saying it after the fight.”