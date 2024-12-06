The final press conference for the rematch between Ryan Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) of Canada and Yamil Peralta (17-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina was held today in Nova Scotia, Canada. Rozicki edged Peralta by split decision two years ago in Canada. The stakes are much higher this time when they square off this Saturday as the WBC interim cruiserweight world title will be awarded to the winner. Both fighters were very direct about their approaches to victory.

Promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions): “This is an amazing fight. A true boxer vs puncher matchup. Ryan is dialed in and we are confident he will be victorious. “

Ryan Rozicki: “It’s kill or be killed in there. I am ready.”

Yamil Peralta: “I’m doing exactly what I always do in there. I have trained for this moment for the last two years and the best man will win.”