Two world title rematches are set to light up The Grand Canyon State, with legacies and redemption on the line.

In the main event, three-division champion Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight world title against former two-division king Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) in an all-Mexican clash this Saturday on ESPN from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “We all know that we both plan to come out and give a war and leave everything in the ring again. And what better way to do it than by having a co-main event that’s gonna eat things up?…we don’t need much. All we need is for the bell to ring for us to go to war.”

Oscar Valdez: “This is not an easy fight. This is a hard task. But nothing in life that is worth it is going to be easy. It’s always going to be hard. So, we trained hard. I’m excited for this. I’m excited to face the great ‘Vaquero’ once again. It’s going to be a great fight.”

In the co-feature, Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight world title against Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs), the man he unseated one year ago to seize the crown.

Rafael Espinoza: “God’s timing is perfect. We waited a bit for the rematch, but now we are here. And like I’ve said since the first fight, I’ve always wanted a rematch. because it was a war where we both gave everything. So, he deserved it, I deserved it, and the people deserved it…yes, we all know about my height advantage, but I also have another advantage, and that’s my heart. So, I’m going to show my heart by giving everything in the ring this Saturday.”

Robeisy Ramirez: “I think that to mention things from the past right now is unnecessary because it sounds like excuses, and I will never give excuses in this sport. Simply put, I think that I learned how you should fight when you’re not at 100% physically and mentally.”