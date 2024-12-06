WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach continued their war of words at an open to the public press conference in Washington, D.C. on Thursday ahead of their lightweight world championship clash that headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 1 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Gervonta Davis: “I haven’t been watching his fights too much, but I’ve been in the gym with him and I know how he moves. I’ll get in camp and get up to date on him. I know for sure he’s definitely tough and has sneaky power. He’s had sneaky power since we were kids. We’re gonna figure out what he’s best at, and we’ll take it away from him.”

Lamont Roach: “I can do whatever I want. He’s not doing anything to me. He’s got nothing for me. It’s just me and him. He can’t be worried about these other people.”