Hard stares today as IBF and WBO European super featherweight champion Danny Quartermaine (12-0, 4 KOs) locked eyes with Jack Bateson (20-1, 6 KOs) at the official pre-fight press conference for their clash on Saturday on DAZN from the Canon Medical Centre in Sheffield, England.

Danny Quartermaine: “I’ve said I’m the underdog because that’s my mentality – there’s no favorites here…he’s sounding confident but he’s in for a shock. I’ve had a great training camp and the best man will win on the night – and that’s me.”

Jack Bateson: “I’m a bit fed up with all his talk about him being the underdog. He’s the defending champion, he’s the guy with the belts, he’s the guy with a promotional deal with GBM – all the pressure is on him. I have got nothing to lose.”

Saturday night’s card also features a Commonwealth super featherweight eliminator between Levi Giles and Qais Ashfaq, with the winner going forward to a shot at the belt in his next outing.