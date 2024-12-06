Weights from Hollywood, Florida Ari Bonilla 114.2 vs. Nelvis Rodriguez 113.4

(WBA Continental Americas super flyweight title) Andrey Bonilla 117 vs. Claudio Lavinanza 117.2

(WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title) Yosdiel Napoles 134.4 vs. Armando Martinez Rabi 134.4

Filip Stankovic 172 vs. Victor Darocha 172

Yoandy Toirac 268 vs. Lateef Kayode 250.8

Jessy Cruz 142 vs. Israel Rojas 138.6

Gavonne Bess 146 vs. Raymond Benavides 138

Evelyn Romo 117.4 vs. Laddy Mejia 118.4

Aaron Aponte 143 vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo 141.4 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: Kris Lawrence (The Heavyweight Factory)

Quartermaine-Bateson Final Press Conference

