Unheralded super lightweight Alejandro Meneses (16-5, 9 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten local hero Sam Maxwell (16-1, 11 KOs) to win the vacant IBO title on the Butler-Sultan undercard in Liverpool, England. Meneses dropped Maxwell in round four. Meneses battered Maxwell from pillar to post in round seven. Meneses floored Maxwell again in round nine and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:29. Great fight!

Former WBA super middleweight champion “Rocky from Stocky” Fielding (29-2, 17 KOs), now competing at light heavyweight, scored a third round TKO over journeyman Timo Laine (30-18, 12 KOs). The referee waved off the mismatch at 1:34.

Former featherweight title challenger Jazza Dickens (31-4, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round KO against former Euro champ Andoni Gago (25-5-4, 7 KOs). Dickens dropped Gago in round three and finished him at 2:52 of round five.

Olympian super bantamweight Peter McGrail (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Uriel Lopez Juarez (15-18-1, 7 KOs).