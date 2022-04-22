Unbeaten former Italian super middleweight champion Ivan Zucco (16-0, 14 KOs) scored an exciting second round TKO over Marko Nikolic (28-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC International title on Friday night at the Palazzo Dello Sport in Verbania, Piemonte, Italy. Zucco was staggered at the end of round one, but he dropped Nikolic twice in round two. Nikolic beat the count and seemed OK, but the bout was waved off despite Nikolic’s complaints. Time was 1:30.

Unbeaten super welterweight Mirko Natalizi (12-0, 7 KOs) outpointed late sub Rico Mueller (28-5-1, 19 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant WBC International title. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 99-91.

Featherweight Francesco Grandelli (16-1-2, 3 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Kane Baker (17-9-1, 1 KO). Grandelli dropped Baker in round one. Baker dropped Grandelli in round two. Grandelli outboxed Baker after that. Scores were 98-90, 98-90, 96-92.

Unbeaten super welterweight Samuel Nmomah (16-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Fouad El Massoudi (17-18-1, 2 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 78-73, 78-73, 77-72.