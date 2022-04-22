Former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler (36-2, 15 KOs) outpointed late sub Jonas Sultan (18-6, 11 KOs) over twelve rounds to claim the vacant WBO interim bantamweight world title on Friday night at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. Scores were 116-112, 118-110, 117-111.
Butler, who won the IBF belt in 2014 but never defended it, was originally slated to challenge WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero, but Casimero was forced to pull out due to weight issues and will likely be stripped.
Butler stinks. He gets obliterated by Casimero, Inoue, or Donaire.
I wouldn’t say stinks, that’s harsh for a fighter who’s level was way over mine as an amateur and who became world champion as a pro ! But agree that the fighters you mentioned in your post are better..
Butler won’t be champion for too long, but I think by winning this fight he just got himself a big payday as whoever wins between Inoue and Donaire will likely look at him next to be undisputed.
Correction .CASIMERO weight it’s 117.8 pounds it’s have a video of weight..the real issue is sauna ok?