Former IBF bantamweight champion Paul Butler (36-2, 15 KOs) outpointed late sub Jonas Sultan (18-6, 11 KOs) over twelve rounds to claim the vacant WBO interim bantamweight world title on Friday night at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. Scores were 116-112, 118-110, 117-111.

Butler, who won the IBF belt in 2014 but never defended it, was originally slated to challenge WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero, but Casimero was forced to pull out due to weight issues and will likely be stripped.