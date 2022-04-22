Tyson Fury 264.8 vs. Dillian Whyte 253.25
(WBC heavyweight title)
*Some confusion about Fury’s weight. Ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. initially announced Fury’s weight as “264 pounds, 13 ounces.” He quickly amended Fury’s weight to “263 pounds, 13 ounces.” Turns out Jimmy had it right the first time.
Ekow Essuman 146.5 vs. Darren Tetley 145.75
Isaac Lowe 125.25 vs. Nick Ball 125.5
Tommy Fury 177.75 vs. Daniel Bocianski 175
David Adeleye 232.4 vs. Chris Healey 282
Royston Barney-Smith 132 vs. Constantin Radoi 132
Karol Itauma 175.75 vs. Michal Ciach 175.75
Kurt Walker 129 vs. Stefan Nicolae 127.4
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London
Promoter: Queensberry, Top Rank
TV: PPV, ESPN+ (undercard)
Fury and Whyte both look ready. Looking forward to this. Heavyweights, can go either way, up to about round 8, if later Whyte is in trouble.
David Adeleye looks to be bulking up. Opponent has a terrible record though, that really spoils it.
He was 277 for the second Wilder fight, but that was probably to press his advantage even more in that one. Probably a good idea to lose a bit in this one. Whyte is up from the second Povetkin fight, that’s probably a good idea too.
The rest of that card is absolutely useless.
These are heavyweights. Weight is not a factor.