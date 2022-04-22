Tyson Fury 264.8 vs. Dillian Whyte 253.25

(WBC heavyweight title)

*Some confusion about Fury’s weight. Ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. initially announced Fury’s weight as “264 pounds, 13 ounces.” He quickly amended Fury’s weight to “263 pounds, 13 ounces.” Turns out Jimmy had it right the first time.

Ekow Essuman 146.5 vs. Darren Tetley 145.75

Isaac Lowe 125.25 vs. Nick Ball 125.5

Tommy Fury 177.75 vs. Daniel Bocianski 175

David Adeleye 232.4 vs. Chris Healey 282

Royston Barney-Smith 132 vs. Constantin Radoi 132

Karol Itauma 175.75 vs. Michal Ciach 175.75

Kurt Walker 129 vs. Stefan Nicolae 127.4

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Promoter: Queensberry, Top Rank

TV: PPV, ESPN+ (undercard)