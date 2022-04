By Joe Koizumi

Shifty southpaw Masataka Taniguchi (16-3, 11 KOs), 105, successfully made his initial defense of the WBO 105-pound belt as he halted overweight opposition Kai “Micro Tyson” Ishizawa (10-2, 9 KOs), no less than 110, with his incessant combinations at 2:29 of the eleventh round on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. It was such a lopsided affair that the champ kept battering the slower and sluggish foe upstairs and downstairs all the way.

(More to come)