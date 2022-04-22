By Ron Jackson

Cowin Ray was most impressive in stopping his #2 challenger Andile Mtungwa in the third round to retain the South African super middleweight title on Thursday night at The Galleria in Sandton. The time was 2:58.

It was a confident and superbly conditioned Ray (8-0, 6 KOs) who fights from the southpaw that came into the ring to make the first defense of his title.

Ray (75.10kg) came out fast at the opening bell to score with stinging rights and lefts to the head and this was the pattern through round two.

There was very little coming back from the taller Mtungwa (75.15) who had no answer to the right and left combinations coming in from the champion.

Near the end of the third round Ray backed up the challenger against the ropes before a barrage of shots dropped him to the canvas in the corner as the referee Simon Mokadi stepped in to wave the fight off.

Mtungwa’s record dropped to 6-5-1, 4 KOs.

There are only four fighters listed in the division by Boxing SA with no serious challengers for Ray unless he goes in with the former champion Rowan Campbell who is rated at #1.

BANGILE NYANGANI RETAINS SA TITLE

In the main supporting bout Bangile Nyangani who was making the first defense of his South African minimumweight title produced an outstanding exhibition of skillful boxing as he outclassed the #2 rated Loyiso Nhantweni to retain the title.

Ngantweni (47.50kg) made a good start through the first two rounds but from thereon it was all Nyangani (47.60kg) using his skills as he moved in and out to score with shots to the head and body against the gutsy challenger who kept moving forward but had no answer to the champion.

Judge David van Niewenhuizen scored it 120-108 and judges Thabo Spampool and Tony Nyangiwe both had it 118-110.

UNDERCARD

Featherweight: Sange Ngoza W pts 6 Bonwabile Mnyungulu.

Junior welterweight; Nthetelelo Nkosi W pts 6 Sipho Mahlnagu.

Junior featherweight: Mzuvikile Magwaca W ko 1 Sanele Maduna.

Junior welterweight; Kutlwano Ogaketse W pts 6 Kabelo Bikitsha.