By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos is expecting 60,000 fans to attend his clash with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on June 5 (June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

“I love fighting in America,” Kambosos told the Herald newspaper. “I love being that road warrior, but I’ve paid my dues and earned my stripes. It’s time that these guys get out of their comfort zone and do it the way I did it. It’s different because they’re getting out of their comfort zone but have got all the luxuries. They get millions of dollars to come over here. When I went and did it, I was fighting for $5,000 or $10,000 max.

“By the time my camp was done, I lost money. It’s a different feeling, but they will still feel what it’s like coming over here and fighting against all odds.”

“I can’t wait. I’m happy he’s coming, but this will be a whole new thing for him. This isn’t fighting in Vegas in front of 2,000 people, this is fighting in Australia against the undisputed champion in front of 60,000 people.”