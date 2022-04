Interview “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire Fightnews.com® spoke to future Hall of Famer and living legend “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire about his start in boxing, how he got that nickname, his rematch coming up June 7 with “The Monster” Naoya Inoue, a potential mega showdown with another living legend Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and so much more in this exclusive interview. _ Ex-champ Alvarado ready for all champs at 112

