Former IBF light flyweight champion Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (37-2, 32 KOs) of Nicaragua recently vacated his world title. He will return to the ring on May 21 in his native Nicaragua against an opponent to be announced. Alvarado wasted no time in making it clear about his immediate goals. His sights are on any of the current world champions of the four major sanctioning bodies at flyweight that will give him an opportunity. He is even open to a major fight at super flyweight where there are some big names at the top of the list.

Felix what made you vacate your title to move to 112lbs?

The main thing was for my health. It was getting harder for me to make the 108lb maximum weight limit.

The new IBF world rankings have come out and you are ranked at #3. What are your immediate goals?

My objective is to fight for the world title against any of the world champions of the four major sanctioning bodies at 112. I am already world-ranked #3 IBF and #4 WBA.

What do you think of the current world titleholders at 112 lbs?

I think they all are quality world champions. I have goals and just want an opportunity to make history by becoming a two-division world champion.

What do you think of IBF flyweight world champion Charlie Edwards and how would you see your styles matching up?

I think Edwards is a really skilled boxer. He moves well and knows how to properly fight at a distance. Our styles would deliver an interesting fight. I would look to impose my will and force the action by consistently moving forward while throwing my best combinations.

What would be your immediate plans if you were able to defeat Edwards for his IBF title?

My mindset right now is to first become a world champion again. I know I will have to work hard to do so.

What other fights at 112 interest you while awaiting your IBF flyweight world title fight opportunity?

I would love to fight the WBC world flyweight champion Rey Martinez. Our styles would make for a real war in the ring. Honestly, I would be happy to have the opportunity to fight any of the world champions of the major four sanctioning bodies.

Would a major fight at 115 interest you?

I would take that opportunity for sure. It would be a serious challenge and chance at making history.

When will you be ready to return to the ring?

I will return to action May 21st in my native Nicaragua. I will then be ready for any world title fight opportunity by any of the four major sanctioning bodies on whatever date they offer me.