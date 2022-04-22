Unbeaten lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) stopped durable veteran Jairo “Doberman” Lopez (27-15, 17 KOs) in round six. Gonzalez dropped Lopez once in round two and twice in round three. The fight was finally waved off by the referee at 2:59 of round six.

Undefeated super bantamweight Manuel “Gucci” Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Victor “Pelon” Ruiz (23-13, 16 KOs). Flores dropped Ruiz three times in round three to end it. Time was 2:21.

Flyweight Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) scored a second round TKO over 40-year-old Ernie “The Gladiator” Marquez (10-18-2, 3 KOs). Salvatierra dropped Marquez in round two with a body shot and Marquez injured an ankle when he went down. Time was 2:26.

Super featherweight Jorge Chavez (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jonathan Tejeda (0-3). Time was 1:04.