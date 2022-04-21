Unified WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Jermell Charlo and WBO world champion Brian Castaño exchanged promises to deliver knockouts and revealed glimpses of the distaste they have for each other during a virtual press conference Thursday before their rematch for undisputed status at 154-pounds on May 14 live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Jermell Charlo: “I’m going to have him hurting and crying. This isn’t about Castaño, this is about Jermell Charlo.”

Brian Castaño: “I’m going to make him pay for everything he said and everything that happened in the first fight. I’m going to break him and I’m going to make him suffer.”

JERMELL CHARLO

“Everybody wants to know how the rematch will be different. I’m considered a puncher and a boxer, and I’m planning to bring some tricks out of the hat this time.

“I hate that I didn’t close out the first fight the way I should have. I’m going to be better, faster, stronger and more relentless in this fight. I’m going to be the old school Jermell Charlo.

“You don’t give people like me opportunities again. I’ve fought for my whole life. I know that I have to seize this opportunity. I’m dead focused and laser sharp. I’ve been grinding since before his bicep injury. He gave me time to prepare my body. While he was playing games, I’ve been getting better. I’m going to have him hurting and crying. This isn’t about Castaño, this is about Jermell Charlo.

“I want to step up to the plate and be greater than I’ve ever been. I didn’t come this far to give up or let somebody like this come beat me. I know the mistakes that I made in the first fight and I’m ready to cross the ‘t’s’ and dot the ‘i’s’ on them.

“I’ve fought at this venue before. I’m not worried about the crowd. He knows that when we’re in there, it’s just me and him. I’m an evolved and more focused Jermell Charlo. I’m ready to go, straight up.

“I just want to show the world why the Charlo twins are where we’re at. I’ve been doing this way longer than Castaño. I’m going to let him keep thinking it’s cool, but he’s going to find out what it’s really like on May 14.

“His power isn’t important to me. I don’t care if he’s stronger now. It’s about skills and everyone is going to find out what the deal is on May 14.

“I thought I won the first fight, period. I hurt him way more. He may have edged a few rounds. I won the early rounds of the fight and the late rounds of the fight.

“I know I’m on a whole other level than he is and I’m going to present myself when it’s time. May 14 I’m going to be peaking. I’m going to let him keep talking, because I’m going to be dangerous in this fight.

“Everyone knows what I possess in the ring. I’m comfortable through the storm. I was made for this and bred for this. I’m comfortable being in this situation.”

BRIAN CASTAÑO

“Charlo knows that he’s going to have his hands full and that I won the first fight. I like to do my talking inside the ring, but I will say that I’m a warrior and I’m going to show that I’m worthy of this victory. I don’t care what Charlo says, I’m going to be ready for whatever comes my way.

“I want the knockout. I need it and I crave it. That’s my chance to redeem myself and prove that I should have won the first fight outright. I went into his home state and turned the crowd against him.

“I want the respect that I’m warranted and that I should be given from him. The first fight was a close fight, but the second fight is going to be even worse for him, because I’m knocking him out.

“This is what every fighter dreams of. This is what we all set out to do. You build your legacy fight by fight, then you get an opportunity like this and you have to make the most of it. I want to show the people around the world that I’m a winner.

“It’s all about me and him inside of the ring. I’m going to make him pay for everything he said and everything that happened in the first fight. I’m going to break him and I’m going to make him suffer.

“I watched the entire first fight from beginning to end and I studied it. I thought that I won by one or two points. I won the fight in the key moments enough where I should have come out with the win.

“The bicep injury occurred during a sparring session and I had to stop everything for a while. Charlo was saying lots of things about it and all I was trying to do during that time was recover. After coming back from that, I’m so happy because everything has been perfect physically. I feel better than ever going into May 14.

“This is going to be an electrifying fight. My only objective is to walk out of there with four belts. You won’t want to miss two fighters leaving it all on the line in the ring.

“A victory will make my dream come true. When you’re in the prime of your career and you have a chance like this, you just can’t let it go. I have the opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it.”