Alen Babic (10-0, 10 KOs) will look to keep his destructive knockout streak going when he takes on Adam Balski (16-1, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBC silver bridgerweight title on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi’s huge domestic light heavyweight clash with Craig Richards at The O2 in London on May 21, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia, as usual).

In other action, WBC/IBF female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) defends her crowns against former champion Victoria Noelia Bustos (23-6, 0 KOs) and super lightweight Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) puts his WBA Continental title on the line against Javier Molina (22-4, 9 KOs).