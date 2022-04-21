Lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (13-0, 11 KOs) will fight Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder on the ESPN+ undercard of the Oscar Valdez-Shakur Stevenson WBC/WBO junior lightweight title unification tilt on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In other undercard bouts:

Junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs), who recently inked a long-term contract with Top Rank, faces Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Lightweight Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO), who turned 18 years old earlier this month, meets Luciano Ramos (1-2).

Recent U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight in a six-round middleweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Lightweight Charlie Sheehy (2-0, 2 KOs) goes against Burnell Jenkins (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Junior welterweight Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Other Valdez-Stevenson that were previously announced are the eight-round lightweight co-feature between U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis and Esteban Sanchez, and Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra.