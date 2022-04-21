April 21, 2022
Boxing News

Valdez-Stevenson undercard

Lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (13-0, 11 KOs) will fight Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder on the ESPN+ undercard of the Oscar Valdez-Shakur Stevenson WBC/WBO junior lightweight title unification tilt on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In other undercard bouts:

Junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs), who recently inked a long-term contract with Top Rank, faces Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Lightweight Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO), who turned 18 years old earlier this month, meets Luciano Ramos (1-2).

Recent U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight in a six-round middleweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Lightweight Charlie Sheehy (2-0, 2 KOs) goes against Burnell Jenkins (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Junior welterweight Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Other Valdez-Stevenson that were previously announced are the eight-round lightweight co-feature between U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis and Esteban Sanchez, and Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra.

Alen Babic returns May 21
Madrimov-Soro WBA purse bid set

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>