The WBA set Friday, April 29 as the date for the bidding to grant the promotional rights of the super welterweight eliminator fight between Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro. Madrimov and Soro will fight in a rematch and the WBA gave them the regular deadline for negotiation. Upon expiration of such period, the fight was open to bidding pursuant to the WBA regulations.

The bidding will held online through the Zoom platform and will be presided by Carlos Chávez, director of the WBA Championships Committee. The minimum amount to obtain the rights to the fight will be US$ 110,000.00 and the split will be 50% for each of the fighters.