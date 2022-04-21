Mike Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him. TMZ Sports has learned … the incident all went down at around 10:30 PM PT as Tyson was slated to fly out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida.
A witness on the plane says as he and his friend were boarding Tyson’s flight … the boxing legend was initially cool with them and the other passengers.
The witness tells us Mike took a selfie with him … and then was patient with his overly excited buddy, who kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him.
Eventually, though, we’re told Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear … and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.
Video we obtained shows Tyson throwing a flurry of blows at the man, which you can see bloodied the passenger’s forehead. The witness says Mike walked off the plane just seconds later.
We’re told the man who was punched received medical attention and then went to the police over the incident. We’ve reached out to cops for comment, but so far, no word back yet.
We’ve also reached out to JetBlue and Tyson’s camp for comment on the incident as well, but no word back yet there either.
JetBlue…. That’s the problem right there. One small step up from Spirit Airlines and part of the “Greyhounds of the Sky” club.
SEEMED to lose his cool?? If he repeatedly punched the guy in face, I’d say he definitely lost his cool. If there’s one guy on Earth you don’t want to provoke, it’s Tyson. Not the World’s most stable guy, which is understandable considering the life he’s lived…
The problem is a bunch of punks getting the wrong idea just because Tyson has done some comedy skits. No question the guy was an entitled punk thinking he could bug Tyson because it was a public place and everybody know Tyson is turning his life around. Im sure the dude deserved it, talking in another mans ear smh. Hopefully the police understood it was just another culk boy clinging to a mans nutz.
I wish the other passengers alerted the JetBlue staff to have the drunk thrown off the plane.
The real story here is the passenger. He survived.
I wonder how much this incident will cost him ? I saw his one man show several ago, and I thought he changed.. apparently not.. that’s a shame in itself… Dr. should change his meds
Mess with bull and you get the horns. This dude deserves no financial retribution. Lawyer up Mike. This why I don’t touch alcohol.
The real story is that his victim wasn’t a man, but rather, one of his ex-wives.
Mike obviously ran out of marijuana.
Let’s try to imagine what it’s really like to try and travel for mike. Unless he shells out big bucks every single time for security and first class tickets he realizes that he will have to deal with people and it sounds like he was trying to be accommodating. That being said I can’t stand being around some drunken goofball at any time and why wouldn’t the staff of the airline keep someone like that away from a celebrity like Tyson? That moron bothered the wrong guy and doesn’t deserve any sympathy.