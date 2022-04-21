Paul Butler 117.8 vs. Jonas Sultan 117.6
(WBO interim world bantamweight title)
Peter McGrail 124.4 vs. Uriel Lopez 124.2
Sam Maxwell 138.8 vs. Alejandro Meneses 139.2
James Dickens 126 vs. Andoni Gago 125.2
Rocky Fielding 175.4 vs. Timo Laine 171.4
Will Cawley 119.6 vs. Marius Vysniauskas 117.6
Harry Kinsella 130 vs. Christian Narvaez 131
Joe McGrail 122 vs. Mohammed Alwarith 121.6
Frankie Stringer 136 vs. Simas Volosinas ??
Steven Cairns 133 vs. Jose Hernandez 127
Blane Hyland 118 vs. Stephen Jackson 117
Venue: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England
Promoter: Probellum
TV: Probellum.com
Presuming they do eventually strip Casimero, this is a pretty big fight. After Inoue – Donaire, the winner of this fight will have the only belt in the division not held by the Inoue – Donaire winner.