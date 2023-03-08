Former WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) hosted a Los Angeles media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club Wednesday in anticipation of his DAZN-streamed light heavyweight showdown against Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) on March 18 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

“I know Gabriel well; he is a great fighter and a great friend. We are friends inside and outside the ring and have been sparring partners. That is why this fight is dangerous; we both know each other very well. I know his weaknesses, and he knows mine. So I have to be on my toes, be better on fight night, and be ready to stop him. At the end of the day, this fight is all business; it’s not personal.”

“I learned a lot from my first career loss against Bivol. He is a great fighter; I don’t take anything away from him. He had a good night, and I didn’t. The plan was to box him and step away from my usual forward fighting style. I do want the rematch; that is the plan. But, we will take care of business on March 18 and start thinking about my career’s next steps afterward.”

“I’ll fight anyone, anywhere. I am from Mexico, and I came to the U.S. and fought. I went to Abu Dhabi to fight Bivol. So, I am not afraid to go to the U.K. to fight Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, or Joshua Buatsi. I want to fight the best and become a world champion again.”