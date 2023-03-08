March 8, 2023
Boxing News

Zurdo targets rematch with Bivol

Zurdo Portrait
Photo: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Former WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) hosted a Los Angeles media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club Wednesday in anticipation of his DAZN-streamed light heavyweight showdown against Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) on March 18 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

“I know Gabriel well; he is a great fighter and a great friend. We are friends inside and outside the ring and have been sparring partners. That is why this fight is dangerous; we both know each other very well. I know his weaknesses, and he knows mine. So I have to be on my toes, be better on fight night, and be ready to stop him. At the end of the day, this fight is all business; it’s not personal.”

“I learned a lot from my first career loss against Bivol. He is a great fighter; I don’t take anything away from him. He had a good night, and I didn’t. The plan was to box him and step away from my usual forward fighting style. I do want the rematch; that is the plan. But, we will take care of business on March 18 and start thinking about my career’s next steps afterward.”

“I’ll fight anyone, anywhere. I am from Mexico, and I came to the U.S. and fought. I went to Abu Dhabi to fight Bivol. So, I am not afraid to go to the U.K. to fight Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, or Joshua Buatsi. I want to fight the best and become a world champion again.”

Brock Jarvis victorious
Tszyu: I feel like I could run over anyone

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>