WBO #1, WBC #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) says “everything has been on point” as he prepares for this weekend’s WBO interim title clash against Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21KO’s) at the Quos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The bout is televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV in Australia and Showtime in the USA.

“I went and researched a little bit about Cristiano Ronaldo,” Tszyu told the Wide World of Sport. “I know he’s not a boxer but the way he approaches life is the way I am approaching life right now – as a true, 100% athlete dedicated to his craft. Everything. Just the way I eat, when I eat, just true professionalism.

“I know when I was growing up my dad was an army sergeant with the way he approached life and I’m 2x to how he was…right now I feel like I could run over anyone and it’s a good position and feeling to have, especially leading up to such a big fight.”