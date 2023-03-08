Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David “La Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez welcomed a visit from his longtime promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, to his Seattle training camp Tuesday as he finalizes preparations for a showdown against former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“La Bandera Roja has a look in his eyes like I’ve never seen before,” said Lewkowicz. “He is coming to not just beat Caleb Plant, but to destroy him.”