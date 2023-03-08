March 8, 2023
Boxing News

Lewkowicz: Benavidez coming to destroy Plant

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David “La Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez welcomed a visit from his longtime promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, to his Seattle training camp Tuesday as he finalizes preparations for a showdown against former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“La Bandera Roja has a look in his eyes like I’ve never seen before,” said Lewkowicz. “He is coming to not just beat Caleb Plant, but to destroy him.”

Tszyu: I feel like I could run over anyone
Cuban prospects look to shine in Dubai

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>