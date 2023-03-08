By David Finger

There are seldom sure things in boxing, but perhaps the closest thing to a “can’t miss prospect” you’ll find in the sport might just be the former Cuban amateur standout. Which is why so many boxing fans will be looking to the Persian Gulf this weekend when People’s Fighters Promotion hosts a card in Dubai featuring four young Cuban prospects with legitimate world championship ambitions on March 10th.

In the main event, 20-year old Jadier Herrera (9-0, 7 KOS) of Camaguey, Cuba takes on Filipino Harmonito Dela Torre (22-4, 14 Kos) in the ten round main event. Herrera comes from boxing royalty in Cuba, the grandson of the two time Olympic gold medalist Angel Herrera Vera. However Herrera has shown himself to be a legitimate world class fighter in his own right, scoring impressive wins over Franklin Manzanilla (21-8), Pablo Robles (15-2) and former OPBF bantamweight champion Mark John Yap (30-15) since turning professional in 2021.

His win over the Mexican prospect Robles (which also took place in Dubai) netted him the WBC International super-featherweight belt. However his clash with Dela Torre may or may not answer many questions about the talented Cuban however. Dela Torre kicked off his career in impressive fashion, winning his first nineteen fights. But after a decision loss to then undefeated future world title challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar, Dela Torre struggled. Having been stopped early in three of his last six fights, there can be no question that Dela Torre’s career trajectory is moving south. But it is still a solid test for a young fighter with only nine professional fights. Just three fights after Nyambayar defeated Dela Torre in 2017 he was fighting Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC world title, and although he has struggled as of late, he still was a fighter who came agonizingly close to his own world title fight. With all of his losses coming to legitimate world class prospects and contenders, Dela Torre could still revitalize his career with a win over the Cuban.

In the co-main event another undefeated Cuban prospect in 22-year old super welterweight Yan Marcos (7-0, 6 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten streak as he takes on the 27-year old WBC Asia Silver champion Troy “The Hawk” Coleman (10-1, 4 KOs) of Staffordshire, England in an eight round affair. Much like Herrera, Marcos has shown extraordinary power in his brief career, which has also seen him take on much more seasoned professionals early on. His fight against Coleman should be a solid matchup, although Coleman doesn’t appear to be a puncher on paper, his record is somewhat deceiving. Coleman turned pro in 2018 and quickly built up a 6-0 record with no knockouts, against a handful of British fighters like Darryl Sharp (7-100-1) and Kevin McCauley (15-224-12), fighters with comically bad records but who have shown a Marion Wilson like ability to go the distance against pretty much everyone. His next fight against a fellow undefeated prospect River Wilson-Bent saw Coleman suffer an ugly one punch KO loss in three. But the talented Brit seems to have bounced back well from his lone professional loss, winning his next four fights by knockout including a dominant win over Thai prospect Apisit Sangmuang in seven to capture the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental Middleweight championship in October of last year.

In a featured undercard fight undefeated 19-year-old super welterweight Jesus Gamboa (8-0, 2 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten streak against journeyman Adam Diu Abdulhamid (17-12, 9 KOs) of the Philippines. Unlike Herrera and Marcos, Gamboa is not regarded as a power puncher, but he nonetheless has shown some pop in his last fight: a first round knockout over undefeated Indian prospect Vidya Sagar. However Abdulhamid is a fighter with only three losses coming by way of knockout so many are predicting a return to the slick boxing that defined the Cuban’s first seven fights.

Another undefeated 19-year old Cuban will look to rack up another win as featherweight Dayan Gonzalez (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Alie Laurel (19-7-1, 11 KOs). Laurel is a former two time WBO Oriental champion who may be best remembered for dropping a split decision to future world title contender Aston Palicte in 2011. However Laurel has struggled in his more recent outings, having lost in three of his last four bouts. Still, he is a seasoned veteran who could test the young Havana born prospect, particularly if he can frustrate Gonzalez with his southpaw stance.

Rounding off the card Elmo Traya (12-4, 8 KOs) of Cebu, Philippines will take on undefeated Ugandan Abdul Azizi Ssebulime (8-0, 6 KOs) in a super lightweight fight.

