More than three years since his last ring appearance, former super welterweight world title challenger Brandon “The Cannon” Adams (24-3, 16 KOs) scored a third round KO against Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal (13-3, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Adams, last seen stopping current WBC interim 154lb world champion Serhii Bohachuk in eight rounds back in March 2021, took out Villarreal with a brutal left hook to the liver. Time was 2:59.

Adams-Villarreal was a first round match in an 8-man OTX 154lb tournament. In another first round affair, unbeaten Olympian Francisco “Bebu” Veron 14-0-1, 10 KOs) outworked Angel “Relampago” Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 96-94.

In the main event, super lightweight gatekeeper Dakota “Lone Wolf” Linger (14-6-3, 10 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Kurt “Scooby” Scoby (13-1, 11 KOs). Linger pressed the action and turned the fight into a brawl. The bout was stopped with Linger punishing Scoby at 2:21 of round six. Scoby was a 50:1 betting favorite.