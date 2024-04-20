Unbeaten WBO #10, WBC #15 lightweight KO artist Sam Noakes (14-0, 13 KOs) dominated 38-year-old veteran Yvan Mendy (48-7-1, 22 KOs) over twelve rounds to claim the vacant EBU European title on Saturday night at York Hall in London. Noakes went the distance for the first time, winning 120-108 3x.
