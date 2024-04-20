By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated super lightweight Cain Sandoval, (13-0, 11 KOs), of Sacramento, CA and Angel ‘Sharky’ Rebollar, (8-4, 3 KOs) of South Gate, California went the distance Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California in headlining Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights series. The fight saw Sandoval earn a hard fought decision against a very tough elusive Rebollar.

Rebollar came out flashy and attacking in the opening round going right at the stalking Sandoval. Mixing in some uppercuts, Rebollar kept working but Sandoval began to connect and worked his way inside. Once again Rebollar came out attacking Sandoval to begin the second round, but Sandoval attacked inside and connected solid as Rebollar was losing momentum. Cornering Rebollar to start the third, Sandoval cut the ring and timed the flashy fighter as he continued to move and bounce around but the undefeated fighter kept the pressure conneting solidly with the right. Things got better, in the fourth as Rebollar stood and traded with Sandoval urging him to fight on. Boxing around moving side to side, Rebollar dictated the pace in the fifth as Sandoval stalked, Rebollar began to appear elusive.

Halfway through Rebollar’s style appeared to be tricky as Sandoval kept pressing in the sixth and didnt seem to establish his power but kept connecting solid as Rebollar kept boxing away. Sandoval applied the pressure in the seventh as Rebollar appeared to be limited and keeping his distance. Late in the fight in the eighth, mixing it up in the center Sandoval and Rebollar traded shots with Sandoval connecting the power shots, later in the round Rebollar continued mixing it up. Sandoval appeared to be cut below the eye in the ninth as Rebollar was still game fighting on. The tenth and final round was all action as Rebollar mixed it up, Sandoval pressured, however in the final seconds of the fight the two mixed it up and traded in closing.

After completing ten rounds, the judges scored the bout 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 as Sandoval pulls off a unanimous decision.

* * *

In the co-feature, flyweight Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (6-0-1, 4 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Hector Valdes Pena, (4-2-2, 2 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. Barrera paced himself to begin as he boxed, Pena also took his time in the opening round. Chucky began the second round stalking and shooting the right on the southpaw Pena. In the third, Barrera kept pressing and connected with a solid overhand right as he continued to dictate the pace. Displaying his superior skill, Barrera kept boxing effectively in the fourth as Pena fought on and kept coming. It was all Barrera, as he kept working and mixed it up with Pena in the fifth. The sixth and final round saw Barrera continuing to box effectively and asserting control throughout the fight, finishing strong and scoring the knockdown in the final seconds of the fight in route to the unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 60-53.

* * *

Super featherweight Jaybrio Pe Benito, (4-0, 3 KOs), of Honolulu, Hawaii scored an exciting second round knockout over Christian Lorenzo (3-7, 1 KO), of Guerrero, Mexico. Trading in to begin the fight, Pe Benito and Lorenzo did not shy away. Coming out strong, Pe Benito scored a knockdown to begin the second, Lorenzo was up but the Hawaiian finished him off at 47 seconds of round two. Benito fights out of the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood and is trained by Hall of Fame trainer Freddy Roach.

* * *

Undefeated women’s minimumweight Guadalupe Medina, (6-0, 2 KOs), of Maywood, California won a unanimous decision over Sabrina Persona, (3-2, 1 KO), of Chula Vista, California. Displaying the hand speed, Persona pumped the piston like jab as she kept Medina at a distance. In round two, Person kept applying the jab and show hand speed as Medina stalked. Medina pressured to begin the third backing Persona to the ropes, later in the round Persona continued to box away. Persona and Medina coninued to dish it out for the remainder as Medina started coming on. In a competitive bout, the two finished strong in going the distance. After completing six rounds and going the distance the judges cored the bout 60-54, 59-55, and 59-55.

* * *

Santa Ana, California’s Abel Mejia, (4-0, 2 KOs) made quick work of Rodney Mondala, (1-3, 1 KO), of Honolulu, Hawaii in a scheduled four round super featherweight. Mejia overpowered Mondala, connecting solidly in the opening round as Mejia rocked Mondala forcing referee Ray Corona to step in and stop the fight at 2:01 of the first.

* * *

Women’s junior flyweight Brook Sibrian, (3-0, 1 KO), of Coachella, CA won a unanimous decision over Ashley Felix, (4-2, 1 KO), of Tijuana, Mexico. Fighting at a fast pace to begin, Sibrian and Felix did not hold back as they exchanged in the opening round. Continuing to fight at a fast pace, Sibrian backed Felix but the Tijuana fighter kept bringing it. In the fourth, Sirian kept her hands going and digged downstairs to the body but Felix held her own and continued to fight. Sibrian stalked and pressured Felix in the fifth round as Felix appeared to be fading away and tired. It was all Sibrian as she continued to show offense in the sixth Felix held on in going the distance. Scores were 60-54, 59-55, and 59-55.

* * *

Rodrigo Mosquera, (2-0, 1 KO), of Las Vegas won a hard fought unanimpous decision over Ryan Mondala, (0-2), of Honolulu, Hawaii. Boxing patiently behind the jab in the opening round, the southpaw Mosquera stuck Mondala early on keeping him at a distance. It was Mondala pressuring in round three but Mosquera kept popping the jab backing his opponent and closing the round boldly. Mosquera and Mondala started the round jumpoing around and pumping up the crowd in the fourth and final round. The Hawaiian charged as Mosquera kept his composure and boxed behind the jab and countered away. In the end, Mosquera and Mondala finished strong as fans were up on their feet, hugging it out at the final bell. All three judges scored the bout 40-36.

* * *

Opening the action from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California super welterweight fight, Los Angeles’ Eliezer Silva, (3-0, 2 KOs) stopped Jonathan Moskowitz, (1-3, 1 KO), of Visalia, California in three rounds. The tall southpaw, Silva used his height and reach to stick Moskowitz in the opening round. A huge uppercut snapped Moskowitz head as Silva and followed up with an offensive attack to close the round. Moskowitz had Silva pinned up against the ropes in the second, shortly after referee Ray Corona deducted a point from Silva for holding. Silva closed the show in the third, as he let his hands go and after a series of unaswered punches referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the fight at 1:17.