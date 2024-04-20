Photos: Emily Harney

“KingRy” Ryan Garcia (26-1, 20 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over previously unbeaten WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. With Garcia’s erratic behavior before the fight and failure to make weight by 3.2 pounds, on one knew what to expect. Garcia rocked Haney with a left hook in round one. Haney outboxed Garcia from round two to six. Garcia dropped Haney with a left hook in round seven, but Garcia was also deducted a point for hitting on the break. Garcia dropped Haney a second time in round ten. Garcia dropped Haney again in round eleven. Scores were 112-112, 114-110, 115-109. Since Garcia didn’t make weight, Haney remains champion.

Unbeaten WBO #1, WBC #6, IBF #7 super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (30-0, 11 KOs) scored a controversial ten round split decision over WBO #8 Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (18-2, 5 KOs). The lanky and awkward McComb controlled the action and never let Barbosa into the fight. Scores were 98-92 McComb, 96-94, 97-93 for Barbosa. The fans booed the decision.

WBA #5, WBO #10, WBC #14 super middleweight Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) took an eight round technical decision over previously unbeaten Pierre Dibombe (22-1-1, 12 KOs). Dibombe was cut over the right eye from a headbutt early on. Melikuziev later suffered a deep cut over the left eye. Melikuziev dropped Dibombe in round five. The bout was stopped at the beginning of round eight and went to the scorecards with Melikuziev winning 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.

In a fight for the WBA interim super flyweight title, WBA #5 David “Medallita” Jimenez (16-1, 11 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten WBA #1 John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) over twelve rounds. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-112.

WBC #3 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) won his Golden Boy debut by sixth round TKO against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-8-1, 17 KOs). Conwell battered Gallimore until a referee’s stoppage at :52 of the sixth.

WBC #7 super middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) shut out Vaughn Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) over ten rounds. Derevyanchenko dropped Vaughn with a body shot in round eight en route to a 100-89 3x decision.

Unbeaten super middleweight Darius Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) stopped Cristian Olivas (22-11, 19 KOs) in round four.

Unbeaten super middleweight Amari Jones (12-0, 11 KOs) halted Armel Mbumba-Yassa (10-2, 7 KOs) in round six.