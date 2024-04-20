Photos: Emily Harney
“KingRy” Ryan Garcia (26-1, 20 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over previously unbeaten WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. With Garcia’s erratic behavior before the fight and failure to make weight by 3.2 pounds, on one knew what to expect. Garcia rocked Haney with a left hook in round one. Haney outboxed Garcia from round two to six. Garcia dropped Haney with a left hook in round seven, but Garcia was also deducted a point for hitting on the break. Garcia dropped Haney a second time in round ten. Garcia dropped Haney again in round eleven. Scores were 112-112, 114-110, 115-109. Since Garcia didn’t make weight, Haney remains champion.
Unbeaten WBO #1, WBC #6, IBF #7 super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (30-0, 11 KOs) scored a controversial ten round split decision over WBO #8 Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (18-2, 5 KOs). The lanky and awkward McComb controlled the action and never let Barbosa into the fight. Scores were 98-92 McComb, 96-94, 97-93 for Barbosa. The fans booed the decision.
WBA #5, WBO #10, WBC #14 super middleweight Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) took an eight round technical decision over previously unbeaten Pierre Dibombe (22-1-1, 12 KOs). Dibombe was cut over the right eye from a headbutt early on. Melikuziev later suffered a deep cut over the left eye. Melikuziev dropped Dibombe in round five. The bout was stopped at the beginning of round eight and went to the scorecards with Melikuziev winning 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.
In a fight for the WBA interim super flyweight title, WBA #5 David “Medallita” Jimenez (16-1, 11 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten WBA #1 John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) over twelve rounds. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-112.
WBC #3 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) won his Golden Boy debut by sixth round TKO against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-8-1, 17 KOs). Conwell battered Gallimore until a referee’s stoppage at :52 of the sixth.
WBC #7 super middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) shut out Vaughn Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) over ten rounds. Derevyanchenko dropped Vaughn with a body shot in round eight en route to a 100-89 3x decision.
Unbeaten super middleweight Darius Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) stopped Cristian Olivas (22-11, 19 KOs) in round four.
Unbeaten super middleweight Amari Jones (12-0, 11 KOs) halted Armel Mbumba-Yassa (10-2, 7 KOs) in round six.
Predictable, but Derevyanchenko deserves a breather after the murderous schedule he’s had recently. Lol.
That man could easily have had only two losses. He is always in the tough.
Nathaniel too brave for him own good, he cannot win a fight if he does not throw more punches, or punches back.
Good win for Charles.
I didn’t see that fight, but I could just imagine how it went; Gallimore probably took an ungodly amount of punishment but just kept moving forward. I’ve seen that so many times from him. James Toney recently said he hates when boxing fans call for a fighter to retire after taking a lot of punishment in a loss. Toney said the fighters have good days and bad days and could come back from these losses. Wonder what he’d say about Gallimore?
That was a sweet and TINY little left hook Derevyanchenko dropped Alexander with. Might be difficult at 168 waiting on Canelo to vacate, but if he goes back to 160, I think he MIGHT be able to get a title shot before the end of his career.
And I hope Gallimore seriously considers calling it a day.
A solid win for Conwell, but I hope he keeps an opponent’s body in mind and keeps his jabs/head movements in mind because 154 is no joke – a few key 154 pound fighters also have solid builds, solid jabs and solid punches.
I expect some major boxing explosions at 154.
Charles Cornwell vs Vergil Ortiz be a great fight near future easy tio make both golden boy fighters
Judges got it right great win by Jimenez well deserved.
Yes, I was afraid that Jimenez would be robbed even if he won. That fate was instead reserved for McComb.
Ramirez was waaay overrated based on his resume. I thought Jimenez had a good chance to win.
Jimenez is a rugged fighter used his head, arms, and volume punches did the trick for Jimenez
Ramirez vs. Jimenez was a display of two good chins.
I am not sure how Ramirez earned 9 KOs because I only saw short arm punches with no sting to it. Jimenez was aware of this, and he became a boxing animal with a display of high volume punching and gutty inside fighting (with grit). Maybe Ramirez’s 9 KOs would have been on display IF he was able to extend his punches (Jimenez said nope).
Jimenez’s inside fighting and high volume punching prevented Ramirez from working up counterpunches and from fighting at range. Ramirez never found his rhythm because Jimenez was on his hustle for family and for country.
A great win for Jimenez, and it’s time for a party in Costa Rica!!!!
The self overhyped big mouth scrappy ramirez got his cherry busted by an unknown costa rican dude he was supposed to easily beat and get an easy belt! Another dissapointment for golden boy, oscar is running out of hyped up fighters, they’re all getting beat up!
Jimenez may have been unknown to some US fans, but he was a legit top 10 flyweight contender.
I thought the judges were going to robber Jimenez
I’m glad he won he did enough to win the fight
Constant punching and aggression
In the other fight ….I don’t know anything about medicine but this doctor got me worried
I don’t understand why he let the fight goes too far ???
Both cuts of the French fighter and the bully were really bad ..what’s the point to wait til they almost lose the eye ???
Golden Boy has the WORST undercards of all major promotions. Boring!
The Irishman got robbed! Barbosa even has the face of a loser!!!
Man terrible decision mccomb won that fight. Collecting that dirty money
Waooooooooo no words to say
Thank you judges what a great job you did with Barboza waooooooooo
I don’t know what to say
Waooooooooo
That was BS
Should have been unanimous decision 98-92 or 96-94 at worse
Barbosa got a Delahoya decision
I have to say this: Teofimo was right when he called Arnold Barboza a sorry a…s, and that is what he looked against a harmless boxer that was robbed tonight, great work Sean McComb
I thought Sean mcombs won the fight you can tell on Barboza face and his corner he didn’t win the fight no way Barboza jnr is ready for a world title fight at the moment
What would a major fight card be today without at least one bullshit decision? It’s miraculous that Jimenez didn’t get robbed too.
I will be mad as #}}% if Haney vs. Garcia ends with a headbutt!!
Daaang….what happened???? ALL OF YOU THAT SAID HANEY was going to knockout King Ryan. that boy got schooled.
The Haney got HUMBLED TODAY. and all of you who said Garcia was going to get knocked out and that he was DONE!!!
Bill Haney ruined his son’s career. By not letting his son have a real trainer, he was doomed.
I think this was more of a loss for Garcia even though he won a decision.
Didn’t make weight, a nothing fight that didn’t prove anything, and I doubt there will be a rematch
Viva Garcia!!!!
Let’s be honest here, Devin Haney got exposed tonight as being a subpar fighter that was being portrayed as a world class fighter. He got a gift decision against Lomachenko, and lost again tonight to a fighter who still has very amateurish technique, and didn’t even take this fight seriously enough to train properly. Haney will always only be a legend in his own mind. It’s truly that plain and simple.
One correction, it’s Devin “hugging” Haney
devin haney loses to ryan garcia not good on haney resume hahaha
Garcia vs Haney, a majority decision? Barboza wins a split decision? These corrupt judges need to be taken to task, banished from the sport or openly humiliated by a knowledgeable boxing public who refuses to take anymore of this bullshit!
Very good performance by Garcia…and he doesn’t have the belt to show for it. By the time they got in the ring it was a middleweight thumping on a welterweight/jr middleweight. Doesn’t seem fair from a strength and power standpoint but the both ultimately agreed to fight and prodigious money was paid to Haney for Ryan’s being overweight. Ryan should just fight as a welterweight, make weight as a welterweight, and just accept that’s where he is now.
If you thought Garcia had a big ego before this fight….just wait.
I know we’re all shocked. Upset of the decade. Haney isn’t going to be able to show his face for a year
Ryan was too much for Haney
The referee helped Haney not counting two more knockdowns
Of Ryan would be playing games with his shoulder roll game and dedicate to attack him Ryan would ko Haney before 5 Rounds
Ryan got hands he left the fight with clean face while Haney was deformed
It was Haney the referee and one judge against Ryan
If Ryan would have pitbull Cruz mentality Ryan would crash Haney in 5 rounds
I told you Ryan has the most lethal left hand in boxing r now
You said you hated him and would lose. You also said he should be banished from boxing for missing weight…now your saying ‘i told you so” come on man!
Yea is truth what you saying but I never said Ryan was going to lose
I won $700 dollars
I knew Garcia has the magical left hand
And that’s why you fight the fight.
You can’t teach speed and power!
Haney landed a lot of hugs. hahahahaha
That ref was pro Haney
I knew Garcia’s style would give Haney major issues, but I was initially concerned about Garcia’s mental strength. When Garcia missed weight by 3 pounds, I knew he would have the mental strength (on fight night) to defeat Haney.
Since a rematch may occur, Haney’s camp should demand that Garcia satisfies the weigh-in requirement (140) or no fight – the money was not worth it, and the Haney camp is scratching their heads. Unfortunately, before the fight, plenty of folks gave up on Garcia. The Garcia camp set up that weigh-in “drama” nicely.
Now, let’s see a rematch that requires both fighters to satisfy the 140 pound weigh-in condition. If Garcia makes weight and wins the rematch, the boxing world will cheer even louder. After the weigh-in, I was not shocked about Garcia’s victory.
Enough of your bullshit. Sore loser. Haney a no body
Everyone knew he lost against Lomachenko, so it was good to see Haney exposed. Chalk up another dirty ref, and dirty judge.
In a rematch I think Ryan ko Haney in 6
Ryan got hands
Carlos, if Ryan actually worked behind the jab he would have ko’d him in 6.
Not sure why Ryan wasn’t throwing the jab. And he continually let him off the hook.
Also not sure why Haney was coming forward for most of the fight as opposed to boxing off the back foot.
That was a strange bout, they both looked like amateurs. But speed kills. I don’t see Haney taking that rematch anytime soon.
Steve G, sometimes ego overplays the smart strategy. Garcia outplayed Haney in the mind games with meet me at the center of the ring talk. Haney fell for it instead of boxing like he normally does.
Great win by Ryan Garica prove a lot doubters wrong need see a rematch at 147 be Garica ideal weight if no rematch maybe a fight against a top 10 world ranked welterweight then if successful a fight against boots Ennis in the future.
My conclusion. Ryan and Devin are going to make a TON of money when they run in back in Vegas or Saudi Arabia. Ryan did what he said he would do but the controversy lies in being 3 lbs overweight. I miscalculated the situation. Ryan may have Devin’s number, even if he lost those 3 lbs. Dev kept getting his with the same shot all night. If they ran it back Ryan now has confidence and knows Dev can’t handle his power. Some folks just have your number know matter what.
Crazy, can’t respond to any of your comments, you must have cried to fightnews.
Good Take Carlos…Congrats Garcia…of the many fights watched…learned that ignore the hype surrounding the fight…focus on the fight….Haney got dominated….as Carlos pointed out…There were more knockdowns than credited a disciplined Garcia Would have ended the fight earlier…Haney always had problems with speed on the inside..freezes up…believe Haney was aware of Garcia power from the amateurs…and had lost the fight before the fight started….No need for a rematch…at any weight…Haney was dominated by an unfocused fighter….imagine Garcia adding a jab..and a short uppercut for the second fight…at any weight…Garcia will dominate Haney…and to think of the talk about Haney beating Tank… Brutal knockout!!!! Garcia may have saved Haney from a brutal Tank uppercut stoppage..,..Garcia
. outside of the antics….is for real….
Killa Queen… where is you? any comments? you are one of the many who said Haney was gonna whoop Garcias butt. Can you explain to us what happened Queen?
Listen, bread boy. Read my posts from forever. In fact, ask anyone on here that posts normally and they will tell you, I don’t like Haney. At all. I don’t like Garcia either. So, if you think you caught me slipping, think again, DA. Maybe you need to lay off the alcohol because if you have me on your mind then you must be a sick one. Am I living rent free in your head?
Great fight by two warriors. Let’s get a trilogy.
Hahahaha!! And THAT is what you get- when u get beat and get a gift decision and move on as if u really won!! Pos mferz, him and his annoying dad!! Way to go Garcia!! You and your dad(a real dad) enjoy this!!
Haney looked pale, he was too passive and had obvious difficulty creating anything creative in the ring.
Kingry was able to wait Haney out and it proved to be very effective. He broke Haney down, both mentally and physically.
Kingry proved something tonight. Hats off and big congratulations.
Haney all hype and got what was coming to him.
Much munch munch
Damn, this humble pie tastes good.
I thought Ryan was gonna get smoked.
Beat him good. Well done kingry!
CRAZY……people are fickle….no one said that Garcia was going to win and especially win in this manner.,,high praises were given to Haney as being the elite of the division….now everyone is saying all this negative stuff about Haney. Accept the reality of the boxing ring….what happened within those rounds….Garcia should be credited …and many may not get this next statement..or the link. Tank is the truth!!!!!.