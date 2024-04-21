After months of enduring ridicule and scorn from so-called experts who gave who him no shot at victory, Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) shocked the world Saturday night in Brooklyn, flooring Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) three times en route to a majority decision victory.

Ryan Garcia: “I shouldn’t have put too much pressure on myself to stop him, because every time I hurt him, I went crazy and I couldn’t stop him. I think the ref should’ve stopped the fight. He was really hurt. I felt bad, I even looked at Bill to stop the fight.”

[Regarding the point being deducted in seventh round] “The guy was holding me for dear life, and I felt the opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free. I should’ve knocked him out that seventh round. They stole that from me. I’m surprised he has so much heart and recovery. He got wobbled bad in the first round. I thought it was over. He even hurt me with a hook. At the end of the day, I’m going to fight him, win or lose.”