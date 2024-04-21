After months of enduring ridicule and scorn from so-called experts who gave who him no shot at victory, Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) shocked the world Saturday night in Brooklyn, flooring Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) three times en route to a majority decision victory.
Ryan Garcia: “I shouldn’t have put too much pressure on myself to stop him, because every time I hurt him, I went crazy and I couldn’t stop him. I think the ref should’ve stopped the fight. He was really hurt. I felt bad, I even looked at Bill to stop the fight.”
[Regarding the point being deducted in seventh round] “The guy was holding me for dear life, and I felt the opportunity to keep swinging while my hands were free. I should’ve knocked him out that seventh round. They stole that from me. I’m surprised he has so much heart and recovery. He got wobbled bad in the first round. I thought it was over. He even hurt me with a hook. At the end of the day, I’m going to fight him, win or lose.”
Both Haney’s would have used a ref stoppage as an excuse. The way it ended just made Devin suffer a greater defeat. Well done Kingry!
The ref gave Haney all the time he needed to recover. Garcia was fighting the ref more than Haney on that 7th round, and any rounds that Haney was hurt.
Ryan looked a bit heavier than usual! Normally haney looks bigger than his opponents on fight night but, it was ryan this time! it will be wise to just move up a division or else, ryan is going to have to drain himself way too much if there’s a rematch for haney’s tittle! He strugled and didn’t made weight otherwise, he would have been undisputed champion! Hopefully, this win gave kinry the much needed comfidence boost to his career to take it a step further. Honestly, I didn’t expected this to be the great fight that it was, muchless the outcome! Good win for kinry!
Well I got this one wrong. Now I get to insert my foot in my mouth. Congrats to Ryan Garcia.