With several injuries forcing cancellations of several of the title fights planned for Don King’s “Quest for the Best” fight card slated for next Saturday, April 27th at Casino Miami Jai-Alai, the fight card has been postponed to a future date.

“Injuries are part of this game,” said King. “It’s unfortunate, but we’ll aim to get these championship fights together again to bring boxing fans another exciting night of boxing. Ian Green and Ahmed Elbiali will return to defend their respective titles. We appreciate Dan Licciardi and all our friends at Casino Miam Jai-Alai for their friendship and support and look forward to working again with them in the future.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the April 27th fight card can obtain refunds at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai box office.