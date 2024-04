Unbeaten IBF #13, WBC #14 super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (10-0, 8 KOs) will return to Southern California to defend his WBC Continental Americas title against Carlos Ortiz (14-5, 14 KOs) on June 7 at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

Fighting in the ten-round co-feature, world-ranked featherweight Omar Trinidad (15-0-1, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC Continental Americas title against TBA.