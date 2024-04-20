The WBA Championships Committee has granted special permission for WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell to move up a division and fight for the WBA regular light heavyweight title against #6 ranked Radivoje Kalajdzic in June. The approval was made with specific conditions, among which is that Morrell must vacate his super middleweight title if he wins the 175-pound belt.
The committee also decided that with Morrell’s weight move, Edgar Berlanga will become the mandatory super middleweight challenger.
so no Morrell vs Berlanga fight? interesting
Boxing gets more moronic daily. It doesn’t deserve even the tiny fanbase remaining.
So now Morrell is going to fight for another bogus and meaningless belt?
Pretty Much
So Berlanga’s plan is actually going to work? Canelo is going to fight him in September? The WBA is slowly, but surely, returning to form with all of these belts.
I thought we had an undisputed Light Heavyweight championship fight going on in June. Where these other belts coming from. I thought they stopped this
I’m surprised Morrell was able to stay at Super Middle as long as he did. He was like 4 lbs overweight for the very first defense of the title back in 2020. I like Kalajdzic a lot too, but he’s not in Morrell class. Morrell will box circles around him. I suppose Morrell is gunning for the winner of Bivol-Beterbiev. Maybe he can even lure Canelo back up to 175. Benavidez doesn’t come so easily to Benavidez either, so probably a very smart move by Morrell. He’s been simmering in the underground for a while, it’s high time for him to introduce himself to the rest of the world and prove his greatness. I do believe he is great.
WBA’s title reduction plan is well on track to complete in 2030