The WBA Championships Committee has granted special permission for WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell to move up a division and fight for the WBA regular light heavyweight title against #6 ranked Radivoje Kalajdzic in June. The approval was made with specific conditions, among which is that Morrell must vacate his super middleweight title if he wins the 175-pound belt.

The committee also decided that with Morrell’s weight move, Edgar Berlanga will become the mandatory super middleweight challenger.