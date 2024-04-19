PLEASE READ
Complete shite show. Is the circus in town because I just saw two clowns.
Oh oh, I am going for Garcia and his weight advantage on fight night. The weight advantage will increase Garcia’s confidence and pressure style fighting, which may limit Haney’s output.
Your stupid bro, you man didn’t make weight! Lmao And is still gonna get ko’d
You can tell when the fighters are acting, but I doubt they’re acting here. Ryan’s been posting all kinds of crazy stuff in the past few weeks and he didn’t make weight and I believe he has some mental issues that need to be checked out. Man it’s gonna be a fight but if Ryan loses he’s gonna be destroyed even more mentally.
Prayers for both warriors…
I think this is the end of Ryan career he is crazy
First time I ever saw a fighter drinking a beer at the weigh-in!
Yes,Sir, that was ridiculous.
lol yeah, even Mayorga would wait until after the fight.
Ryan it’s nobody he is not even a world champion and he is super cocky now imagine if he would have all the Canelo title belts????
I don’t even want to imagine
This is not good way to represent Mexican boxing. I have seen some Mexican boxers, who are cocky crazy or arrogants , but Ryan Garcia crossed the line.
Mexican boxers are not tik tokers
But even canelo who has done a great career in boxing
Here we go again. Carlos, Ryan is from the U.S he was born there and therefore is American. Mexico is a nationality not a race as like in America there is White, Black, Asian, Native, and Mestizo Mexicans. Thank you very much!
So if Ryan had born in Japan you would call him Japanese???
All the time Raya Garcia spent uploading videos on TikTok. He can spend that time to train hard and make the way he’s not professional.
I really hope Haney ko him out
And I also hope Oscar de la Hoya fired him up after this fight
Ryan is causing negative impact in boxing
He thinks the whole world revolves around him
I’m done with Ryan
I hope he never become a world champion
He does not deserve it
Devins dad is as big of an attention whore idiot as Danny Garcias and Teoflimo Lopez dads were hahahahaha
Haneys dad looked like he was in route to getting his ass handed to him by Hopkins
De La Hoya was wearing a T-shirt featuring himself vs. Trinidad at the weigh-in. Way to promote your fighter, Oscar!