Riyadh Season, the Saudi promotional outfit that has taken over big time boxing recently, has announced a megacard for August 3 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This is their first boxing event to be staged outside Saudi Arabia.
The lineup includes:
- Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov
- Tim Tszyu vs. Vergil Ortiz
- Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela
- Andy Ruiz vs. Jerrell Miller
- David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic
- Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran
This is the best boxing environment in memory. So many good fights and fight cards happening. LONG MAY IT LAST. Now if only boxing can fix the scoring dilemma AND get rid of the sanctioning bodies!!!!!
If these are the type of fights we are gonna get from these guys I’ll support ever card they put on !
Thank you, Saudi boxing gods……….
I’ll definitely be in attendance!
The Saudi’s have taken over boxing with some incredibly amazing cards.
Intriguing matchups. One of the top oil producing nations in the world, they have the bankroll. Interesting how they have such high interest in boxing all of a sudden.
They don’t care about it, it’s a way to rebrand their zealous country, where women can’t drive a car and where you can cut in pieces an american citizen in a ambassy.
Women started driving in Saudi Arabia in 2018.
Excellent card, most cards are evenly matched.
Promoters are in the business to make profit, what is the Saudis angle?
I can understand making a boxing function in KSA, but in the US, where the revenue will come from for them to make a profit.
Nonetheless, good card
It is a nice card. I guess the promoters are not too confident in Dulorme this weekend! LOL!! Neither am I but hey after what happened last weekend…what do I know?
Now that’s a card! Nordic, get me a ticket! I’m in so cal too! Just about all those fights could be the main event.
Between May 4th and June 1st, you got Canelo – Munguia, Inoue – Nery, Fury – Usyk and Beterbiev – Bivol. That’s 4 undisputed title fights in four weeks and then you got a card like this in August. This is just going to be a fantastic year.