Riyadh Season invades USA Riyadh Season, the Saudi promotional outfit that has taken over big time boxing recently, has announced a megacard for August 3 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This is their first boxing event to be staged outside Saudi Arabia. The lineup includes: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

Tim Tszyu vs. Vergil Ortiz

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela

Andy Ruiz vs. Jerrell Miller

David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic

Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran

