Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a mostly one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Danilo Creati (8-2-1, 1 KO) on Wednesday night in a clash for the Aussie domestic title at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, NSW, Australian. Tszyu dominated the first five rounds, including a knockdown in round two when Creati’s glove touched the canvas. A Creati right hand rocked Tszyu in round six and had Tszyu holding on. After that, Tszyu was back in charge for the rest of the fight to win comfortably.
Nikita is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and brother of former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.
In an IBF light heavyweight eliminator, unbeaten IBF #14 Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) won a twelve round majority decision over IBF #4 Jerome Pampellone (18-1, 11 KOs). Score were 117-111, 117-111, and 114-114. Zinad becomes the mandatory IBF challenger for the winner of the undisputed clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on June 1.
A guy with a 8 21 record fights for a title??
@Malcolm: The article got it wrong. Creati’s record was 8-1-1 before this fight. His only loss previously was against Michael Zerafa.
Michael Eifert beat Jean Pascal last March I think it was to become the IBF mandatory at 175. I don’t know if they stripped that guy because he hasn’t fought since or what’s going on with him.
Was to ask how I guy rated 14th gets to fight for IBF title eliminator. Doesn’t make sense
Nikita takes too many clean shots and get wobbled in too many fights. Ok for now, maybe, but at a higher level this will catch up with him. His fights so far are usually very exciting.