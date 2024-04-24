Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a mostly one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Danilo Creati (8-2-1, 1 KO) on Wednesday night in a clash for the Aussie domestic title at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, NSW, Australian. Tszyu dominated the first five rounds, including a knockdown in round two when Creati’s glove touched the canvas. A Creati right hand rocked Tszyu in round six and had Tszyu holding on. After that, Tszyu was back in charge for the rest of the fight to win comfortably.

Nikita is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and brother of former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.

In an IBF light heavyweight eliminator, unbeaten IBF #14 Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) won a twelve round majority decision over IBF #4 Jerome Pampellone (18-1, 11 KOs). Score were 117-111, 117-111, and 114-114. Zinad becomes the mandatory IBF challenger for the winner of the undisputed clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on June 1.