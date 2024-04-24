Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguía held a media workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of his upcoming showdown against Canelo Álvarez for the undisputed super middleweight world title on Prime Video May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jaime Munguia: “I’m going to go in there to do my job. I don’t care what anyone on the outside says. At the end of the day, I have to stay ready and make the most of this opportunity. I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo, even when we were in different weight classes. Eventually, you have to fight the best in your division and that’s where we are right now. I respect Canelo as a fighter, but when you step into that ring with me, I’m gonna do my best to do my job and get my hand raised.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “Canelo is going to come out guns blazing, but there’s a changing of the guard in every era and I think that this is the perfect scenario for Jaime Munguia to take over. Jaime is ready to go. He’s faced every adversary and every style. Whether they brawl or box, he’s taken them out. Now he’s ready for the biggest fish in the sea. Jaime has the youth, the punch output and the chin. I see all the cards stacked against Canelo.”