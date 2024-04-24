Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguía held a media workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of his upcoming showdown against Canelo Álvarez for the undisputed super middleweight world title on Prime Video May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jaime Munguia: “I’m going to go in there to do my job. I don’t care what anyone on the outside says. At the end of the day, I have to stay ready and make the most of this opportunity. I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo, even when we were in different weight classes. Eventually, you have to fight the best in your division and that’s where we are right now. I respect Canelo as a fighter, but when you step into that ring with me, I’m gonna do my best to do my job and get my hand raised.”
Oscar De La Hoya: “Canelo is going to come out guns blazing, but there’s a changing of the guard in every era and I think that this is the perfect scenario for Jaime Munguia to take over. Jaime is ready to go. He’s faced every adversary and every style. Whether they brawl or box, he’s taken them out. Now he’s ready for the biggest fish in the sea. Jaime has the youth, the punch output and the chin. I see all the cards stacked against Canelo.”
Would be a huge win if Jaime pulled it off. He is a lot better fighter than when he got the gift decision against Dennis Hogan 5 years ago.
His resume doesn’t stack up against Canelo’s. Would love to see him win though.
Vamos Jaime estoy contigo campeón !!!!
Jaime is younger
Faster
Strong chin
Brave
Accurate
More volume punches
Hard hitter
Let’s do it munguiaaaaaa
Canelo all the way baby!!!!
Canelo too strong and crafty for this kid.
Good matchup to say the least. Alvarez has a granite chin. Alvarez’s left hook is well developed in his arsenal. Jaime is tough, busy in fights, and will be determined. I think Jaime will have his moments in the fight. However, Alvarez’s experience will carry him to a split decision.
I am no fan of Canelo for avoiding competitive fights, even though. I am certain all greats did.
I hope Jaime can make a valiant effort with a good strategy, now that Roach is in his corner.
sometimes in the history of boxing , upsets come in 3s. hopefully this fight is for real and not the usual canelo “$cripted fight ” where its “boss vs employee”. we shall see. will the he judges will be cheatam ,weise, sutherland , delucca, and will the referee be weeks or dock ? ah, las vegas boxing and the nv s commission and the wbc. its just too much corruption to expect anything real.