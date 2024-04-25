Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King and Kris Lawrence’s The Heavyweight Factory will present a big June 7th card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main event will be Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1 with 24 KOs) against Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC “People’s Championship.”

Also, WBC cruiserweight champion Norair “The Dark Horse” Mikaeljan (27-2, 12 KOs) will defend his title for the first time against Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs).

“This spectacular fighting event is dedicated to the honor of the life and legacy of the late great Jose Sulaiman in the spirit of world peace,” said promoter Don King. “Jose was at the forefront of always putting on great fights and we plan to honor him with this great card.”

Other fights include middleweight Ian “The Young General” Green (18-2, 12 KOs) will be defending his WBA Continental USA belt, WBA NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed “The American Pharoah” Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs), super middleweight Michael “The Brazilian Rocky” Oliveira (21-2, 16 KOs) and NABA welterweight champion Tresean “Trigger” Wiggins (16-5-3, 9 KOs). All opponents are to be announced.

Cruiserweight Yuniel “The KO Doctor” Dorticos (26-2, 24 KOs) and young middleweight rising star Yoenlis Feliciano “Yoyo” Hernandez (3-0) will also be featured along with De’von Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) against Travis Floyd.

Ticket prices will be announced soon.