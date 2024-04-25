Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King and Kris Lawrence’s The Heavyweight Factory will present a big June 7th card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main event will be Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1 with 24 KOs) against Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC “People’s Championship.”
Also, WBC cruiserweight champion Norair “The Dark Horse” Mikaeljan (27-2, 12 KOs) will defend his title for the first time against Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs).
“This spectacular fighting event is dedicated to the honor of the life and legacy of the late great Jose Sulaiman in the spirit of world peace,” said promoter Don King. “Jose was at the forefront of always putting on great fights and we plan to honor him with this great card.”
Other fights include middleweight Ian “The Young General” Green (18-2, 12 KOs) will be defending his WBA Continental USA belt, WBA NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed “The American Pharoah” Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs), super middleweight Michael “The Brazilian Rocky” Oliveira (21-2, 16 KOs) and NABA welterweight champion Tresean “Trigger” Wiggins (16-5-3, 9 KOs). All opponents are to be announced.
Cruiserweight Yuniel “The KO Doctor” Dorticos (26-2, 24 KOs) and young middleweight rising star Yoenlis Feliciano “Yoyo” Hernandez (3-0) will also be featured along with De’von Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) against Travis Floyd.
Ticket prices will be announced soon.
– I have zero interest in seeing or hearing Mr. Broner ever again…….
I’ve always hated Broner. Nothing but a low IQ loser. Shame he was allowed to make so much money. But it was amazing watching Maidana absolutely destroy him and embarrass him with ease. Damn near caved his face in! Pacquiao used him as a punching bag as well and then Broner thought he won the fight haha what a clown!!! Boxing is better without him.
In what weight class will the People’s Champion belt be for?
Rozicki always makes for an action style fight.
Don used to make top tier events, this one is far from those
Only a sucker would pay any money for this freak show. Easy enough to watch free.
Broner had his time and being a “four weight” division champion is something that 90% of world boxing champs never came close to accomplishing. He isn’t going to win another title at this point and Cobbs ain’t nothing special, but a decent scrap nonetheless. Use your logic, beta males, and not your emotions. Should The Problem be inducted into the HOF with a resume like that?
“Should The Problem be inducted into the HOF with a resume like that?”
– No.
– Adrien Broner and HOF shouldn’t even be used in the same sentence.
No, Broner does not belong in the HOF. He cherry picked his way to belts, and lost to every top fighter that he fought. He never beat any really quality fighter that was in their prime. Typical example of modern day fighter that is way more flash than substance. Broner had talent, but not the discipline or mentality of a champion.
I don’t think he’s getting in, but I do wonder if he just might after many years when the voters are younger and didn’t have to live through Broner’s mess and are just looking at his record on paper.
In my opinion, this is actually an interesting fight. There are a lot more good fights on the schedule but this one isn’t bad.
Broner-Cobbs is meaningless garbage. Will be interesting to see how Rozicki handles a step up in class. He passes the eye test, but really hasn’t beaten anyone of note.
AB = About Busted.
I figured this would be DKP’s play and might as well do it as soon as possible. The press conferences will be fun, I think the fight will be trash though.
Broner is so done and the funny thing is I believe Cobbs will beat Broner…
Points taken colleagues on whether AB as a four weight division champion gets inducted into the IBHOF. Lucie, thanks for being more logical than the gentlemen. To some of your points: Hector Camacho practically lost to every top opponent he faced, so did Arturo Gatti (RIP) and Panty Hose wearing De La Hoya. Tim Bradley got it in with a limited resume to name a few. AB started his career as a superfeatherweight and dominated there and at lightweight and challenged naturally heavier opponents. Shawn Porter was a middleweight when he began his boxing career and fought at Super Middleweight in the amateur’s and AB still dropped him. You may not like him as a person, but the Hall is not supposed to be a popularity contest, and 4 weight world champ is a rare class to be in. He must be considered based on that fact, if his career were to end after this fight. Facts!