The highly anticipated undisputed light heavyweight world title showdown between WBC/IBF/WBO champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol — scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — has been postponed after the 39-year-old Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in training.

The plan is to reschedule Beterbiev-Bivol before the end of the year, and additional details will be provided in due course.