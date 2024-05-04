The highly anticipated undisputed light heavyweight world title showdown between WBC/IBF/WBO champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol — scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — has been postponed after the 39-year-old Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in training.
The plan is to reschedule Beterbiev-Bivol before the end of the year, and additional details will be provided in due course.
Now, that’s some bull pucky! Man, I was looking forward to this fight! I was about to declare a national boxing holiday in my house, so there would no interupptions. Dang!
I just read a torn meniscus could take 6 months to heal for a person over 35. Then a 2 month boxing camp. The fight happening this year might be in doubt. Very disappointing it won’t happen June 1
We’re looking late first quarter next year at the earliest. That’s a long time out for Betwrbiev. Mind you, he’s a warrior in and out of the ring and does not abuse his body from what we know of so recovery should be above average. This is where you throw in stem cells and HGH. You get a pass. There’s 100 million at stake.
Now this is heartbreaking as fuck I was really looking forward to this
oh no! that was the best fight of the year .
Bivol should fight Anthony Yarde – Who knows if the Betterbiev fight happens? We never had Kovalev vs Stevenson and now this…
I am a big fan of both fighters. It was without a doubt the fight I was most looking forward to. Artur does some weird exercises, I watched like a 15 minute video on YouTube. Check it out. It seems like half of these mega fights get postponed. It must have to do with these training methods. Fighters have swim and kettlebell coaches now, and don’t know how to jab. I mean the fighters in the 40s, 50s, and 60s fought every week! Sugar Ray lost to LaMotta and then beat the hell out of him 3 weeks later. I don’t understand how this consistently happens nowadays when these guys fight 2-3 times a year max.
Yes you are correct. Fighters these days place to much importance on weights , strength and conditioning coaches , and less importance on skills. Fighters don’t even jab anymore!!!
Ohhhh no. Sh*t! At age 39, to rupture your meniscus competing at the elite level can be career ending or seriously limiting. I’m heartbroken for Beterbiev. I’m saying 6 months out even with today’s procedures, but that’s just a guess I’m sure others here are more familiar with this type of injury.
We will know how bad it is by keeping an eye on the Vegas lines. If it was a pick’em, Nicole just pulled ahead by at least a step.
damn i was looking foward to this fight
Oh, I wish Arthur a speedy recovery.
Bivol vs David Benavidez be a great fight in the making in near future
Benavidez wants a big money fight, he should take on bivol and prove himself! Even though benavidez is a heavyweight, my money is on bivol!